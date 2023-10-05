Hermes International - ADR (HESAY) Price Target Increased by 60.04% to 502.96

The average one-year price target for Hermes International - ADR (OTC:HESAY) has been revised to 502.96 / share. This is an increase of 60.04% from the prior estimate of 314.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -155.62 to a high of 867.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 175.67% from the latest reported closing price of 182.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESAY is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 1,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 9K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares.

