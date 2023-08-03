Hermes International - ADR (HESAY) Price Target Decreased by 12.10% to 211.59

The average one-year price target for Hermes International - ADR (OTC:HESAY) has been revised to 211.59 / share. This is an decrease of 12.10% from the prior estimate of 240.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -477.80 to a high of 675.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.57% from the latest reported closing price of 221.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESAY is 0.31%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 1,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 9K shares.

HSUAX - Rational Dynamic Brands Fund Shares holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 833.30% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

