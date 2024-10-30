Hermes initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Hermes (HESAY) with a Buy rating and EUR 2,330 price target Investing in luxury has become a call on the macro environment and the winners will be the names exposed to the “more robust” absolute luxury segment or those that are well positioned to drive further market share gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the aspirational segment remaining under pressure.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HESAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.