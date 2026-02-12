Hermès FY25 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Confirms Mid-term Revenue Growth View

(RTTNews) - Hermès International S.A. ((HESAF.PK), a French luxury design house and manufacturer, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues.

Looking ahead, Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, stated, "In an uncertain environment, Hermès is moving into 2026 with confidence, underpinned by its creativity and exceptional savoir-faire."

In the medium-term, the company confirmed its goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

In Paris, the shares were trading 2.2 percent higher at 2,167.00 euros.

Further, the company said it will propose a dividend of 18.00 euros per share at the General Meeting to be held on April 17.

In fiscal 2025, Consolidated net profit (group share) amounted to 4.52 billion euros, lower than last year's 4.60 billion euros. Earnings per share were 43.07 euros, compared to 43.87 euros a year ago.

Adjusted consolidated net profit (group share) was 4.86 billion euros, up 5.5 percent year-over-year.

Recurring operating income amounted to 6.57 billion euros, up 7 percent from 6.15 billion euros in 2024. Recurring operating profit margin improved to 41 percent from 40.5 percent a year ago.

Consolidated revenue amounted to 16.00 billion euros in 2025, 5.5 percent higher than last year's 15.17 billion euros. Revenues grew 9 percent at constant exchange rates.

In the fourth quarter, sales reached 4.09 billion euros, a growth of 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

The company said sales growth was solid across all the geographical areas against a particularly high comparison basis. Europe, Japan, the Americas and the Middle East recorded double-digit growth.

