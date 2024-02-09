Hermes FY Profit Rises; Revenue Up 21% At Constant Exchange Rates

(RTTNews) - Hermes reported that its 2023 net profit - Group share increased to 4.3 billion euros from 3.4 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 41.12 euros compared to 32.09 euros. Recurring operating income increased to 5.65 billion euros from 4.70 billion euros. Revenue increased to 13.43 billion euros from 11.60 billion euros.

At the General meeting to be held on 30 April 2024, a dividend proposal of 15.00 euros per share will be made. The 3.50 euros interim dividend that will be paid on 15 February 2024, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting. Also, an exceptional dividend of 10.00 euros per share will be proposed to the General meeting.

