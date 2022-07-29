Hermes flags strong rebound in China as second quarter sales rise 19.5%

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes HRMS.PA rose sharply in the second quarter, lifted by strong growth in Europe and the U.S., and rebounding strongly in China in June.

Sales in the three months to June came to 2.7 billion euros ($2.76 billion), a 19.5% rise at constant exchange rates, which strips out currency fluctuations.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

