Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.34, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLHR was $48.34, representing a -2.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.40 and a 68.67% increase over the 52 week low of $28.66.

MLHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). MLHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports MLHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.81%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

