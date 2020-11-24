Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10.48% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLHR was $37.52, representing a -24.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.87 and a 160.74% increase over the 52 week low of $14.39.

MLHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). MLHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLHR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 26.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLHR at 0.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.