Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MLHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.83, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLHR was $45.83, representing a -2.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.78 and a 122.9% increase over the 52 week low of $20.56.

MLHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) and Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). MLHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14.

