Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.27% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLHR was $38.42, representing a -7.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.42 and a 166.99% increase over the 52 week low of $14.39.

MLHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and NCR Corporation (NCR). MLHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.