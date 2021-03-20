Herman Miller, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 35%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$591m were what the analysts expected, Herman Miller surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.70 per share, an impressive 35% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MLHR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Herman Miller from three analysts is for revenues of US$2.57b in 2022 which, if met, would be a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Herman Miller forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.13 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.14 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.1% to US$52.50. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Herman Miller analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$44.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Herman Miller's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Herman Miller to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Herman Miller going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Herman Miller that you need to be mindful of.

