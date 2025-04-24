HERITAGEMMERCE Earnings Results: $HTBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERITAGEMMERCE ($HTBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $46,060,000, beating estimates of $45,165,396 by $894,604.

HERITAGEMMERCE Insider Trading Activity

HERITAGEMMERCE insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063

JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080

SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

HERITAGEMMERCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGEMMERCE stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

