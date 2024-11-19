Heritage Mining Expands Land and Boosts Exploration

Heritage Mining Ltd. (TSE:HML) has released an update.

Heritage Mining Ltd. has expanded its land holdings at the Drayton Black Lake project, aiming to leverage new areas of interest for gold mineralization. The company is enhancing its exploration capabilities with a leased drill and an experienced drilling team to boost efficiency in its Ontario Project Portfolio.

