Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 6th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though Heritage Insurance Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 29.0% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:HRTG Historic Dividend November 29th 2021

It is great to see that Heritage Insurance Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.1% over that duration. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Heritage Insurance Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 29% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Heritage Insurance Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Heritage Insurance Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Heritage Insurance Holdings that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

