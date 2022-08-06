Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) adds US$23m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 74%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 35% in just one week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

While the stock has risen 35% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Heritage Insurance Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Heritage Insurance Holdings grew revenue at 10% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 21% per year is due to the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:HRTG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Heritage Insurance Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Heritage Insurance Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was -74%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Heritage Insurance Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 49% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Heritage Insurance Holdings (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

