Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HRTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that HRTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.33, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRTG was $12.33, representing a -21.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.61 and a 64.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

HRTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). HRTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports HRTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.05%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

