Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that HRTG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRTG was $11.28, representing a -19.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.05 and a 50.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

HRTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HRTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports HRTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 271.21%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

