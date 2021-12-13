Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HRTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that HRTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.22, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRTG was $6.22, representing a -49.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.20 and a 13.71% increase over the 52 week low of $5.47.

HRTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). HRTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.82. Zacks Investment Research reports HRTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -316.67%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hrtg Dividend History page.

