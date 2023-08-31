Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Price Target Increased by 28.97% to 6.20

The average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) has been revised to 6.20 / share. This is an increase of 28.97% from the prior estimate of 4.81 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from the latest reported closing price of 5.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.03%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 9,742K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,010K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 865K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 336K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 26.26% over the last quarter.

STMSX - Simt Tax-managed Small holds 320K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 87.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 161.39% over the last quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

