Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 36.21

The average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) has been revised to $36.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of $32.13 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from the latest reported closing price of $31.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 11.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.07%, an increase of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 21,985K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,024K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 51.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 888K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 739K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 57.18% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 692K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 44.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 40.53% over the last quarter.

