Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Price Target Decreased by 13.70% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) has been revised to $32.13 / share. This is a decrease of 13.70% from the prior estimate of $37.23 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.91% from the latest reported closing price of $22.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 41.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.04%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 20,738K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,001K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 927K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 847K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 666K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 551K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 25.19% over the last quarter.

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