HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $HRTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS ($HRTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $210,260,000, beating estimates of $203,862,300 by $6,397,700.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HRTG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550
- ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $49,493
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,260,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,432,571
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 644,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,799,369
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 287,686 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,481,000
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 245,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,000,256
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 222,689 shares (+176.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,694,536
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 221,800 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,683,780
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 209,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,539,620
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.