HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HRTG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS ($HRTG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $203,862,300 and earnings of $0.57 per share.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550

ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $49,493

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

