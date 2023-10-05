News & Insights

Heritage Insurance Drops 10% After Projecting Catastrophe Losses

October 05, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning, trading at $5.64.

The property and casualty insurance provider with a market cap of about $144 million said it expects about $40 million catastrophe loss for the third quarter.

The catastrophe losses during the quarter included loss from the Maui Wildfire, as well as due to Hurricane Idalia.

HRTG has traded in the range of $1.12 - $6.70 in the last 1 year.

