Heritage (HRTG) Q2 Profit Soars 154%

Key Points Heritage Insurance reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.55 in Q2 2025, surpassing analyst expectations by 53.5%.

Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 missed consensus estimates, coming in at $208.0 million. Gross premiums written fell 3.2% in Q2 2025.

Profitability metrics saw dramatic improvement, with a combined ratio of 72.9%. Net income (GAAP) was up 154.5% year over year.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG), a property and casualty insurance provider specializing in residential and commercial lines, released its results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025. The period showed a sharp surge in profitability, as GAAP earnings per share reached $1.55—outperforming the analyst estimate of $1.01. Total revenue (GAAP) came in just below expectations at $208.0 million, missing the analyst consensus of $212.1 million. Despite lower-than-expected GAAP revenue and a decline in gross premiums written, the quarter saw exceptional improvements in key profitability measures. Net income (GAAP) more than doubled year over year. Reporting a net combined ratio of 72.9%. Overall, the quarter reflected strong execution on core underwriting and expense strategies, but modest topline growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.55 $1.01 $0.61 154.1% Revenue (GAAP) $208.0 million $212.12 million N/A N/A Net Premiums Earned $196.3 million $190.3 million 3.2% Net Loss Ratio 38.5% 55.7% (17.2) pts Net Combined Ratio 72.9% 92.5% (19.6) pts

About the Business and Key Focus Areas

Heritage Insurance focuses on underwriting and selling property and casualty insurance—mainly homeowners’ and commercial residential policies. It operates across multiple U.S. states, with a concentration in hurricane-prone regions such as Florida. The company’s core business model relies on risk selection, pricing, and use of reinsurance to limit exposure to catastrophic events.

In recent years, Heritage has put emphasis on underwriting discipline, ensuring that it only insures properties that balance risk and profit. It has adopted advanced data analytics to refine its pricing and selection process. Another main focus is reinsurance strategy, where the company spreads risk with other insurers and through catastrophe bonds. Strong agency relationships help drive policy sales, while technology investments streamline claims and policy administration. Managing claims efficiently and providing responsive customer service are also core strategies for business success.

Q2 Highlights: Surging Profitability Amid Tepid Revenue Growth

The period showed a significant jump in profitability. Net income (GAAP) reached $48.0 million, surging 154.5% from the prior year’s $18.9 million. The combined ratio—a key insurance metric that measures claims and expenses as a proportion of earned premiums—dropped to 72.9% from 92.5%. In property and casualty insurance, a ratio below 100% signals underwriting profit. This improvement signals better risk selection and disciplined cost management across Heritage’s book of business.

Despite profitability gains, overall revenue (GAAP) increased only slightly, up 2.2% year over year. Gross premiums written (GAAP), which capture the total value of all insurance policies sold before reinsurance, declined by 3.2%. This drop comes after a period of contraction designed to focus on higher-quality risks. However, new business written climbed 46.3%, indicating renewed growth momentum as Heritage re-opened distribution capacity with agency partners.

Operational efficiency played a major role in these results. The net loss ratio, which reflects losses from claims paid relative to premiums earned, improved to 38.5% from 55.7%. Several factors contributed, including less severe weather and favorable reserve developments. Net expense ratio—costs not directly related to claims, such as administrative costs—also dropped from 36.8% to 34.4% (GAAP). Heritage highlights its continued focus on rate adequacy and targeted exposure management as drivers of these lower ratios.

Claims management and customer service remained priorities. The company cited efficient handling and further reduction in attritional (non-catastrophe) losses. Net weather losses for the period were $12.5 million, down from the prior year. Heritage’s multi-year push into technology—particularly data analytics for underwriting and claims—continues to play a role in achieving this operational efficiency, even though no new investments were singled out in this quarter’s report.

Underlying Trends, Products, and One-Time Events

Heritage saw a continued contraction in policy count, with total policies in force down 11.9% compared to Q2 2024. The decline was deliberate, as Heritage focused on profitable accounts and higher average premium per policy. Specifically, Florida policies in force dropped 10.4%, while those in other states fell 12.7%. Despite this, premiums in force—the annualized premiums for all active policies—grew 0.5%. This means the average policy value went up, reflecting higher pricing and more selective underwriting.

The company’s reinsurance approach remained robust. Ceded premium ratio, which shows how much premium is passed to reinsurers, edged only slightly lower. Heritage’s coverage protected it from potential catastrophic events, a key consideration as it operates in disaster-prone markets. There were no major natural catastrophes (often called “cat events”), reducing volatility and boosting profitability. Net weather losses (excluding major disasters) dropped year over year, thanks to calmer conditions and better risk selection.

In commercial residential lines, gross premiums written were under competitive pressure, but personal lines (homeowners coverage) showed stabilizing trends. Heritage continues to pursue rate approvals—14 gained in the past year and 9 pending as of Q2 2025—to reinforce pricing strength. It also opened up nearly all agency capacity after a period of restriction, ramping up new business written and setting the stage for future policy growth in the second half of Q3 2025.

From a capital management perspective, Heritage did not pay a dividend or repurchase shares this period. Instead, it prioritized growing the business and boosting equity. Book value per share increased 48.6% year over year (GAAP), helped by net income gains and a one-time benefit from lower unrealized losses in its investment portfolio as interest rates fell. Heritage’s return on average equity (GAAP)—a measure of profitability on shareholders’ capital—jumped year over year to 53.9% from 30.8%.

Looking Forward: Management Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide formal numerical guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025. However, it expects that more earned rate will run through the portfolio in 2025 than in any prior year, reflecting ongoing rate increases and underwriting actions. The company also sees gradual growth in policies in force during the second half of 2025, particularly as newly re-opened agency and territory capacity comes online. Heritage noted that gross written premium should begin to reaccelerate in the latter half of 2025.

Investors will want to watch for signs of continued underwriting profitability, managing competitive pressures in commercial lines, and the impact of future weather events. Policy growth, agency engagement, and rate adequacy remain key themes. HRTG does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

