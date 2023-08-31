Heritage Global (HGBL) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) has been revised to 5.78 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 5.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Global. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 58.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGBL is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.93% to 10,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,439K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 19.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 1,196K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 9.44% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 468K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 432K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 58.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 231.96% over the last quarter.

Heritage Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Global Inc. is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

