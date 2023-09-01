Heritage Global (FRA:LGC) Price Target Increased by 13.57% to 5.28

The average one-year price target for Heritage Global (FRA:LGC) has been revised to 5.28 / share. This is an increase of 13.57% from the prior estimate of 4.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.61 to a high of 5.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.17% from the latest reported closing price of 2.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Global. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGC is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.24% to 10,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,439K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGC by 19.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGC by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 1,196K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGC by 9.66% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 468K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 432K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 58.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGC by 231.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.