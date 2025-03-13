HERITAGE GLOBAL Earnings Results: $HGBL Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERITAGE GLOBAL ($HGBL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $10,770,000, missing estimates of $12,541,920 by $-1,771,920.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HGBL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HERITAGE GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

HERITAGE GLOBAL insiders have traded $HGBL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID VAN LUDWIG (President of subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 117,000 shares for an estimated $224,190.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HERITAGE GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.