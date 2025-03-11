HERITAGE GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $HGBL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERITAGE GLOBAL ($HGBL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,541,920 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HGBL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HERITAGE GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity
HERITAGE GLOBAL insiders have traded $HGBL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID VAN LUDWIG (President of subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $210,400.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HERITAGE GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 805,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,369,839
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 508,269 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $940,297
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 207,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $352,829
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 97,347 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,091
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 87,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,036
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 55,771 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,176
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 53,858 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,637
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.