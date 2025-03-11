HERITAGE GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $HGBL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERITAGE GLOBAL ($HGBL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,541,920 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

HERITAGE GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

HERITAGE GLOBAL insiders have traded $HGBL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID VAN LUDWIG (President of subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $210,400.

HERITAGE GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

