Heritage Foods (NSE:HERITGFOOD) Price Target Increased by 8.06% to 250.58

The average one-year price target for Heritage Foods (NSE:HERITGFOOD) has been revised to 250.58 / share. This is an increase of 8.06% from the prior estimate of 231.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 198.97 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.39% from the latest reported closing price of 264.85 / share.

Heritage Foods Maintains 0.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Foods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HERITGFOOD is 0.00%, an increase of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.18% to 558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 263K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 128.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 108K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 127.02% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 114.32% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 130.28% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 130.63% over the last quarter.

