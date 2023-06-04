Heritage Foods (NSE:HERITGFOOD) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 231.88

The average one-year price target for Heritage Foods (NSE:HERITGFOOD) has been revised to 231.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 209.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 198.97 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from the latest reported closing price of 200.20 / share.

Heritage Foods Maintains 2.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.50%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 131K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 53.36% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HERITGFOOD by 64.17% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

