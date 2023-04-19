Heritage Financial: Helping Great Communities Grow Stronger Since 1927

In this Spotlight on Community Banks article, we spoke with Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Financial Corporation. Mr. Deuel discusses the evolution of Heritage Bank and its unwavering focus on the communities it serves.

Heritage Financial Corporation, headquartered in Olympia, Washington, is the holding company of Heritage Bank. Heritage Bank is a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank providing financial solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Since 2010, Heritage has completed the acquisitions of Premier Commercial Bank, Puget Sound Bank, Whidbey Island Bank, Cowlitz Bank, Pierce Commercial Bank, Northwest Commercial Bank and Valley Bank.

Heritage Financial Corporation has been listed on Nasdaq since 1998, and trades under the symbol “HFWA”.

How has your mission evolved over the last 95 years?

Heritage Bank was founded in 1927 with the belief that when banks and neighbors work together, great communities grow stronger. Heritage has remained true to this vision—and close to our roots—offering financial solutions that put our customers and local businesses first. Our company has grown from a single location to a robust network of branches throughout the Pacific Northwest. Over the years, we've joined forces with several prominent community banks in Washington and Oregon, including Whidbey Island Bank, Puget Sound Bank and Premier Community Bank. We also recently expanded into Eugene, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho—two markets we’ve wanted to be in for several years now. We hope to continue expanding into new markets in the Pacific Northwest through organic growth and potential acquisitions to further our goals of local service, community building and strength.

Continuous improvement is at the heart of our mission and values. It’s what drives business decisions, strategic initiatives, and operational improvements. We are constantly evaluating where we’ve been and how we can better support our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders in the future. We will continue to evolve and adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of customer needs and competition. Our vision is to continue delivering our special mix of local community banking and best-in-class capabilities as the bank continues to grow. Doing so will allow more communities to experience the Heritage difference and create the personal relationships they desire with their bank.

How important is community involvement for a regional bank? What are some of the ways you’re working to better the communities you serve?

Supporting our communities isn’t just something we list on our website, it’s fundamentally woven into who we are and what we do every day. We invest significant time and resources toward creating hope and opportunities in the areas that we serve. Whether we're sponsoring philanthropic events or building houses for Habitat for Humanity, we're always looking for ways to plug in and give back.

Our employees are also integral to our community efforts by going above and beyond helping their customers, local businesses and community partners. Each year, they contribute thousands of volunteer hours as financial educators, small business mentors, job-skills coaches and nonprofit board members. Heritage also honors employee commitment to service by offering paid volunteer time and matching their financial gifts.

Heritage Bank provided more than $1.4 million to 540 organizations in 2022. In addition, Heritage is committed to supporting affordable housing projects and initiatives. This is a focused concern in the Pacific Northwest, where affordable housing developments in markets with high job growth (like the greater Puget Sound and Portland areas) can take three to five years to complete. It’s important for vibrant communities to have affordable housing for all income levels and a bank that can structure affordable housing transactions quickly and locally.

This past January you celebrated 25 years as a publicly traded company, what’s been the biggest surprise?

Heritage Bank has been in business for more than 95 years. We’ve seen our way through every economic storm, from the great depression to the great recession. Through every downturn, we’ve stayed focused on the fundamentals of banking, maintaining high liquidity, strong profit, solid capital and, most importantly, an unwavering focus on the communities we serve.

Certainly, the pandemic was a new challenge for everyone—our bankers, our communities and our business customers. It required a seismic shift in the way we were doing things to ensure our business customers could survive. Heritage was up to the challenge though, through new technology and process automation that allowed us to rapidly input and review customer Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and prepare all required documentation for seamless SBA approval. Our relationship managers knew where their customers were throughout the process and were able to communicate the status quickly and easily. Heritage was able to approve more than 7,100 loans for more than $1.2 billion. The swift response of our system’s delivery team, relationship managers and support staff was a true representation of Heritage’s “one team culture.” Although, the real winners were our business customers who were able to receive the necessary funding to keep thousands of employees on payroll.

Who is the ideal Heritage Bank customer? How do you build customer loyalty?

We believe that keeping our local economies strong and vibrant starts with our bank supporting local businesses. Those businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve. They seek personalized advice, unique to their business needs. We create long lasting relationships through our customer-centric approach, where businesses have a relationship manager supported by a team of banking experts—with the experience and knowledge of their business—empowered to draw upon the talent and resources from across the entire Heritage community. This results in smarter, faster and more personalized service for our business customers.

What feedback have you heard from customers that resonates with you the most?

“I want to personally thank your organization for stepping up and helping our PPP loan program get traction. It will literally help us keep critical people employed.”

“We want you to know we are all humbled by watching how hard you have worked on this (PPP) and also want you to know how much you have supercharged Heritage Bank’s reputation not only with our company and our mutual clients, but also with a whole lot of others in the community.”

“Without you, we would not have been able to [secure my loan]. We will be moving our business to Heritage Bank.”

“Your help has made a tremendous difference to me and even more importantly, my employees. I can’t thank you enough!”

“I sleep at night now knowing our small nonprofit, who is not able to collect normal rents, will be protected due to the efforts of the nonprofit team at Heritage Bank working long hours to be sure we received our PPP.”

About Jeff Deuel:

Jeff Deuel joined Heritage in February 2010 as Executive Vice President and became Chief Operating Officer that same year. He was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2012 and became CEO in 2019. Jeff has 39 years of banking experience and, prior to joining Heritage, held leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Washington Mutual, First Union and CoreStates. Jeff currently serves on the board of the Oregon Bankers Association and Pacific Coast Banking School and is the past board chair of the Washington Bankers Association. He graduated from Gettysburg College.

