Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

Heritage Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:HFWA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.21 per share on 16th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Heritage Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Heritage Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 37%, which means that Heritage Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 29.1%. The future payout ratio could be 32% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Heritage Financial has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Heritage Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Heritage Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

