Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Heritage Financial (HFWA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating a decline of 26.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $62 million, representing a decrease of 11% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Heritage Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 66.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Nonperforming Assets' reaching $7.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.91 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Nonaccrual Loans' will reach $5.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.91 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $6.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.29 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $54.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.11 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $7.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.58 million.



Over the past month, Heritage Financial shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HFWA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

