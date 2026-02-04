Heritage Financial (HFWA) Price Target Increased by 10.61% to 31.36

The average one-year price target for Heritage Financial (NasdaqGS:HFWA) has been revised to $31.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.61% from the prior estimate of $28.36 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.27% from the latest reported closing price of $26.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Financial. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 14.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFWA is 0.07%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 39,444K shares. The put/call ratio of HFWA is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 3,107K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 45.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,626K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 23.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 6.18% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,760K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing an increase of 40.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 70.42% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,386K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 0.62% over the last quarter.

