Heritage Financial Filed an Insider Sale. The Form 4 provides the context

Key Points

Robison disposed of 5,439 shares across direct and indirect accounts, yielding a transaction value of ~$150,000 based on the weighted average price of $27.60 per share on May 1, 2026.

The transaction represented 14.18% of Robison's total equity position, with 100.00% of indirect holdings fully sold and direct holdings reduced by 2.13%.

Direct sales were 716 shares, while 4,723 shares were sold from indirect holdings, leaving only direct ownership (32,931 shares) post-transaction.

This is Robison's first open-market sale in over a year, with the size reflecting a material reduction in indirect exposure while retaining a meaningful direct stake in the company.

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Sabrina C Robison, EVP Chief HR Officer at Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA), reported open-market sales totaling 5,439 shares for proceeds of approximately $150,000 as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 5,439 Shares sold (direct) 716 Shares sold (indirect) 4,723 Transaction value $150,099 Post-transaction shares (direct) 32,931 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$901K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.60); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 market close ($27.37).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Robison's overall equity exposure?

The transaction eliminated all indirect holdings, resulting in Robison holding 32,931 shares directly, which reflects a continued material position in Heritage Financial Corporation.

The transaction eliminated all indirect holdings, resulting in Robison holding 32,931 shares directly, which reflects a continued material position in Heritage Financial Corporation. Was the sale spread between direct and indirect holdings, and what entities were involved?

Yes; 716 shares were sold from direct ownership, while 4,723 shares were sold from indirect accounts, indicating a full exit from indirect entities and a partial reduction in direct holdings.

Yes; 716 shares were sold from direct ownership, while 4,723 shares were sold from indirect accounts, indicating a full exit from indirect entities and a partial reduction in direct holdings. What is the context of this transaction relative to Robison's trading history?

This is Robison's first open-market sale in over a year, following a pattern of administrative transactions, and marks a shift from prior passive holding to active disposition of indirect shares.

This is Robison's first open-market sale in over a year, following a pattern of administrative transactions, and marks a shift from prior passive holding to active disposition of indirect shares. How does the sale price compare to recent market levels and the stock's performance?

The weighted average sale price was $27.60 per share, which is in line with the closing price of $27.37 on May 1, 2026, during a period when Heritage Financial Corporation shares delivered a 24.7% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $354.07 million Net income (TTM) $72.57 million Dividend yield 3.83% Price (as of market close 2026-05-08) $27.52

Company snapshot

Heritage Financial offers a range of deposit products, commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, SBA-guaranteed loans, and trust services, primarily through a network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon.

HFWA serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals seeking banking and financial solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Heritage Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company with a focus on community banking in Washington and Oregon. The company leverages a diversified loan portfolio and deposit base to drive stable earnings and support shareholder returns through consistent dividends. Its strategic emphasis on local markets and relationship banking provides a competitive edge in serving business and retail clients.

What this transaction means for investors

The part worth paying attention to is what Robison sold — not just how much. The bulk of these shares, roughly 4,700, came out of a 401(k) plan, which is now at zero. That kind of move is usually about personal financial planning: rebalancing a retirement account, reducing single-stock concentration, or meeting a distribution requirement. It carries less signal than a discretionary open-market sale of direct shares, which was a comparatively small 716 shares. She still holds nearly 33,000 shares directly, so she's not walking away from the stock. The sale happened near the top of the 52-week range after a strong one-year run — a reasonable time to take some chips off the table regardless of your outlook. For a Chief HR Officer, whose role doesn't typically come with the kind of operational visibility a CFO or COO has, this transaction is about as low-signal as insider selling gets.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.