HERITAGE FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $HFWA Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERITAGE FINANCIAL ($HFWA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $57,590,000, missing estimates of $62,981,124 by $-5,391,124.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

HERITAGE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $HFWA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J DEUEL (CEO) sold 7,033 shares for an estimated $166,386

FREDERICK B RIVERA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $101,722 .

. DONALD HINSON (EVPand Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $80,681

TONY CHALFANT (EVP Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,975 shares for an estimated $78,837

AMY E. CURRAN (EVP Director Commercial Lend) sold 858 shares for an estimated $20,394

HERITAGE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of HERITAGE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HERITAGE FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HFWA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

