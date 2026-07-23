Heritage Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $17.55 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $12.22 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.64 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.9% to $84.13 million from $56.50 million last year.

Heritage Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.55 Mln. vs. $12.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $84.13 Mln vs. $56.50 Mln last year.

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