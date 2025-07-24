Heritage Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.21 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $14.16 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.14 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $78.85 million from $76.58 million last year.

Heritage Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.21 Mln. vs. $14.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $78.85 Mln vs. $76.58 Mln last year.

