Heritage Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HFWA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/26, Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/19/26. As a percentage of HFWA's recent stock price of $30.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Heritage Financial Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when HFWA shares open for trading on 8/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HFWA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFWA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.32 per share, with $31.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HFWA makes up 1.00% of the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: SMDV) which is trading higher by about 1.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HFWA).

In Monday trading, Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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Further HFWA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.