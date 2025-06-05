Heritage Distilling Holdings Adopts Cryptocurrency Reserve Policy and Prepares for Bitcoin Bourbon™ Launch

Heritage Distilling adopts a cryptocurrency reserve policy and unveils Bitcoin Bourbon™, appointing FinTech veteran Matt Swann to its Board.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. has announced a significant shift in its strategy by adopting a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy as part of its initiative to diversify its operations. The company is set to launch Bitcoin Bourbon™, allowing customers to purchase it using Bitcoin, becoming the first craft spirits company to accept cryptocurrency as payment. In addition, Heritage is exploring crypto payments with suppliers and redefining the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector to include Crypto Product Goods. To spearhead this digital transformation, Heritage has appointed Matt Swann, a FinTech veteran, to its Board of Directors. Swann will lead the Technology and Cryptocurrency Committee, which is focused on developing various blockchain-related initiatives. As Heritage prepares for future crypto-aligned products and partnerships, it distinguishes itself as a leader in the integration of cryptocurrency within the spirits industry.

Potential Positives

Heritage Distilling is pioneering a new category of consumer goods by redefining "CPG" to include cryptocurrency integration, positioning itself at the forefront of a market trend.

The company adopted a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy, which signifies a strategic move towards diversification and innovation in operations.

Heritage's upcoming Bitcoin Bourbon™ product and the ability to purchase it using Bitcoin will attract a new customer base interested in cryptocurrency.

FinTech veteran Matt Swann's appointment to the Board of Directors and the formation of a Technology and Cryptocurrency Committee demonstrates Heritage's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for growth and customer engagement.

Potential Negatives

The adoption of a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy could expose the company to significant volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency markets, potentially impacting financial stability.

There is uncertainty related to the development and release of the Bitcoin Bourbon™, which could result in unforeseen liabilities or complications, especially given the nascent nature of cryptocurrency products.

The company acknowledges various risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements, highlighting potential challenges in meeting growth expectations and navigating regulatory compliance in the emerging crypto landscape.

FAQ

What is the new Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy?

The Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy is part of Heritage's strategy to diversify corporate sales and treasury operations through cryptocurrency integration.

How will Bitcoin Bourbon™ be purchased?

Customers will be able to purchase Bitcoin Bourbon™ using Bitcoin as a payment method, marking a significant move for the company.

Who has been appointed to the Board of Directors?

FinTech veteran Matt Swann, with nearly 30 years of experience, has been appointed to guide Heritage's digital and blockchain strategy.

What is the significance of Crypto Product Goods (CPG)?

CPG represents a shift toward integrating blockchain technologies into consumer packaged goods, enabling payments and engagement in the digital age.

What future products can we expect from Heritage?

Heritage plans to unveil additional crypto-aligned products and partnerships as it develops its cryptocurrency integration strategy moving forward.

GIG HARBOR, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.



(NASDAQ: CASK), North America's most awarded craft distillery, is pioneering a new category:



Crypto Product Goods



(CPG). This marks a shift from traditional consumer packaged goods to products built around blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency integration, making Heritage the first craft spirits company to accept crypto as a form of payment for spirits.







Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy Adopted







The Company recently adopted a



Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy



as part of a broader strategy to diversify corporate sales and treasury operations. As a first step, the Company is preparing the pre-launch of its



Bitcoin Bourbon



™, which customers will be able to purchase using Bitcoin.





Heritage is also exploring crypto payments across its supply chain, beginning with Canadian suppliers, as it refines its blockchain protocols and infrastructure.





“Our transition to a Crypto Product Goods company reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO and Co-founder. “This isn’t just about accepting crypto payments—it’s about reshaping the future of how consumer brands connect and engage. We’re redefining what CPG means in the digital age.”







Strategic Leadership for a Digital Future







To support this evolution, Heritage appointed Matt Swann, a FinTech leader with nearly 30 years of experience in payments and digital infrastructure, to its Board of Directors. Swann now chairs the newly formed Technology and Cryptocurrency Committee, guiding the company’s digital roadmap and blockchain strategy.





Swann’s team is actively developing:







On-chain loyalty programs



Product-linked NFTs



Tokenized supply chains



Decentralized consumer engagement tools







“Heritage is merging real-world products with the power of decentralized technology,” said Matt Swann. “This isn’t just innovation—it’s transformation.”







Looking Ahead







With fewer than 125 public companies adopting crypto treasury strategies, Heritage stands out as a forward-thinking leader in both spirits and digital finance. The implementation of its cryptocurrency reserve policy marks the beginning stages of multi-stage initiative to ensure regulatory compliance while evolving as a crypto-enabled ecommerce brand. Company plans to unveil additional crypto-aligned products and partnerships in the months ahead.







About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.







Bitcoin Bourbon™ is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate cryptocurrency into its operations. Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States, offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce, and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands, and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates, and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the development and release of the Bitcoin Bourbon™ product, the success of the pre-release sign-up campaign and associated contest, any liabilities created by sponsoring the contest, the impact of any new or anticipated business developments that would be expected to result therefrom, and other risks described in Heritage’s registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q and annual 10-K filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Contact:







(800) 595-3550







ir@heritagedistilling.com





