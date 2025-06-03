Heritage Distilling Holding Company Launches Bitcoin Bourbon™ to Integrate Cryptocurrency into Craft Spirits Retail

Heritage Distilling announces Bitcoin Bourbon™, reflecting a blend of traditional whiskey-making and modern cryptocurrency engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. announced the launch of Bitcoin Bourbon™, a limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey aimed at celebrating digital currency culture and the future of e-commerce payments. This release aligns with Heritage's new Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy, allowing Bitcoin as a payment method and potentially holding it as an asset. The bourbon, set at 106.15 proof, embodies the fusion of traditional distilling with modern cryptocurrency practices. To promote the product, Heritage is conducting a “Bitcoin Giveaway” where participants can enter to win a full Bitcoin by signing up for the pre-release list or making purchases with Bitcoin. The product will be available exclusively on their e-commerce platform. The initiative reflects Heritage's commitment to innovation and engagement with customers who prefer digital assets.

Potential Positives

Heritage Distilling is launching Bitcoin Bourbon™, a limited-edition bourbon that merges traditional distilling with modern cryptocurrency trends, showing adaptability to consumer preferences.

The company is adopting a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy, allowing for Bitcoin payments, which positions Heritage as a pioneer in integrating digital currency into the craft spirits industry.

Heritage's successful pre-release sign-up campaign includes a giveaway of one full Bitcoin, potentially increasing customer engagement and interest in the product.

Heritage's partnership with Native American tribes through the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) reflects a commitment to community engagement and innovative business practices, potentially enhancing brand reputation and market reach.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy may expose the company to volatility and risks associated with holding Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

The launch of Bitcoin Bourbon relies on the success of a pre-release sign-up campaign and a promotional contest, which may not yield the expected consumer engagement.

Potential liabilities could arise from sponsoring the Bitcoin giveaway contest, posing a risk to the company's financial standing.

FAQ

What is Bitcoin Bourbon™?

Bitcoin Bourbon™ is a limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey celebrating decentralization and digital currency culture.

When will Bitcoin Bourbon™ be released?

The official release date of Bitcoin Bourbon™ will be announced closer to its launch, but pre-release sign-ups are currently available.

How can I enter the Bitcoin Bourbon giveaway?

Sign up for the Bitcoin Bourbon pre-release list at heritagedistilling.com/bitcoinbourbon to earn five free entries into the giveaway.

What payment methods are accepted for Bitcoin Bourbon™?

Heritage Distilling will accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment for purchases made on their e-commerce platform.

Who can participate in the Bitcoin Bourbon giveaway?

The giveaway is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and older.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CASK Insider Trading Activity

$CASK insiders have traded $CASK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M. VARGA has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $64,775 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BETH A MARKER (SVP of Retail Operations) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $9,933

JUSTIN B STIEFEL (CEO & Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER D H STIEFEL (President & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



GIG HARBOR, Wash., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASK), the most awarded craft distillery in North America for the past ten years, today announced the upcoming launch of



Bitcoin Bourbon



™: a limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey designed to celebrate the spirit of decentralization, the rise of digital currency culture and the future of digital payments for e-commerce retailers. This release coincides with Heritage’s newly adopted



Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Policy



, under which the company will accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment and may hold BTC as a strategic asset.





Bitcoin Bourbon will be released at a bold 106.15 proof, reflecting both the strength of the whiskey and alluding to the often-used term of “6.15” in Bitcoin parlance as a sign of financial freedom. Crafted to meet the expectations of modern consumers, it represents a fusion of “old-world” distilling and “next-gen” commerce.





"With Bitcoin Bourbon, we’re blending centuries of whiskey-making culture with the frontier mindset of crypto adopters," said Justin Stiefel, Co-Founder and CEO of Heritage. "We believe in meeting our customers where they are—and increasingly, they’re asking to pay with digital assets."





To mark this launch, Heritage is offering a chance to win one full Bitcoin through the



Bitcoin Bourbon “Bitcoin Giveaway”



:







Signing up for the Bitcoin Bourbon pre-release list at



heritagedistilling.com/bitcoinbourbon



earns each registrant five (5) free entries into the drawing.



Signing up for the Bitcoin Bourbon pre-release list at heritagedistilling.com/bitcoinbourbon earns each registrant five (5) free entries into the drawing.



After product release, each purchase made using Bitcoin earns additional entries.



After product release, each purchase made using Bitcoin earns additional entries.



No purchase is necessary. Open to U.S. residents aged 21+. Full rules at



heritagedistilling.com/bitcoinbourbon



.















"This isn’t just about what’s in the bottle," added Matt Swann, Chair of Heritage’s Technology and Cryptocurrency Committee. "It’s about aligning with a values-driven community that believes in ownership, transparency, and innovation. Bitcoin Bourbon is an invitation to drink with purpose."





The product will be available exclusively through Heritage’s direct-to-consumer



e-commerce platform



, with Bitcoin as a supported payment method. The company plans to unveil final product details, including age and mash bill, closer to the official release.





This initiative is part of a broader digital commerce strategy driven by Heritage’s cryptocurrency policy and commitment to pioneering new methods of customer engagement.







About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.







Bitcoin Bourbon™ is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate cryptocurrency into its operations. Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States, offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce, and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands, and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates, and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the development and release of the Bitcoin Bourbon product, the success of the pre-release sign-up campaign and associated contest, any liabilities created by sponsoring the contest, the impact of any new or anticipated business developments that would be expected to result therefrom, and other risks described in Heritage’s registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q and annual 10-K filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Contact:







(800) 595-3550







ir@heritagedistilling.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.