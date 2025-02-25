Heritage Distilling Company's Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey Named Best Flavored Whiskey in the U.S. by Whisky Magazine

Heritage Distilling's Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey won "Best Flavored Whiskey" by Whisky Magazine, competing for world recognition soon.

Heritage Distilling Company, based in Gig Harbor, Washington, announced that its Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey has been awarded “Best Flavored Whiskey” in the United States by Whisky Magazine, advancing it to compete for “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” later this winter. This recognition adds to Heritage's accolades, as they have previously won similar honors for their Brown Sugar Bourbon. The CEO, Justin Stiefel, highlighted the award as a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of their products. Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is characterized by its natural chocolate flavors and is available in various sizes. Heritage Distilling is celebrated as one of North America's top craft distilleries and is expanding its market presence, including partnerships with Native American tribes through the Tribal Beverage Network initiative.

Potential Positives

Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey was named “Best Flavored Whiskey” in the United States by Whisky Magazine, enhancing the brand's prestige.

This recognition allows Cocoa Bomb to compete for the title of “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey,” potentially increasing international visibility and sales.

Heritage Distilling's history of awards positions it as a leader in the craft distilling industry, reinforcing trust and quality among consumers.

The company's innovative Tribal Beverage Network initiative reflects a commitment to community engagement and sustainable growth, which can improve brand loyalty and corporate reputation.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that convey uncertainty regarding future sales, revenue, and consumer responses, suggesting potential risks to the company's financial stability.

Despite the accolades, the emphasis on ongoing risks and uncertainties may raise concerns about reliance on awards for consumer engagement and market performance.

The mention of expansion through the Tribal Beverage Network highlights potential dependence on partnerships with Native American tribes, which could present legal and operational challenges.

FAQ

What award did Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey receive?

Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey was named “Best Flavored Whiskey” in the United States by Whisky Magazine.

When will Cocoa Bomb compete for the world's best flavored whiskey?

Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey will compete for Whisky Magazine’s “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” later this winter.

What are the flavor notes of Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey?

The flavor notes include semi-sweet dark cocoa, cocoa nibs, and a rich chocolate nose with a whiskey finish.

Where can I buy Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey?

Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is available at select retailers, HDC tasting rooms, and online for direct-to-consumer orders.

What distinguishes Heritage Distilling as a craft distillery?

Heritage Distilling is known as North America's most awarded craft distillery, recognized for innovation and premium quality spirits.

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Heritage Distilling Company





, Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, announced its Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey was named “





Best Flavored Whiskey





” in the United States by



Whisky Magazine



at its regional World Whiskies Award. The whiskey will move forward to compete for



Whisky Magazine



’s “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” later this winter. Previously, Heritage Distilling has twice won Best Flavored Whiskey in the United States and Best Flavored Whiskey in the World for Brown Sugar Bourbon.





"We are incredibly proud that our Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey has received this prestigious honor from the tasting panel at



Whisky Magazine



. This recognition—one of the most respected in the industry—is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship our team pours into every bottle, ensuring that each flavored whiskey we create captures the essence of true, authentic flavors," said Justin Stiefel, CEO and co-founder of Heritage Distilling Co. "Heritage has been the most awarded craft distillery in North America for a decade, and with Cocoa Bomb earning this distinction—our third win in this category—we continue to solidify our presence in the rapidly growing flavored whiskey market."





Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is bottled at 75-proof and naturally flavored. No artificial flavors, sweeteners or ingredients are used. Flavor notes include a burst of semi-sweet dark cocoa, cocoa nibs and a rich chocolate nose with the signature whiskey finish. Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is available in 750 ml and 50 ml size formats at select spirits retailers. It is also available in HDC tasting rooms and





online





for direct-to-consumer orders.





For more information about Heritage Distilling and its suite of award-winning products, visit:





heritagedistilling.com





.







About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.







Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce, and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands, and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated results or benefits anticipated from awards or accolades received for Heritage’s products and the implications that may come from it.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks of expanding sales and revenue due to awards or accolades received for Heritage’s products and any consumer response that would be expected to result therefrom. These and other risks concerning Heritage’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.











Contacts:





























Investors









Media











Scott Eckstein





Francesca DeMauro













heritage@ksca.com













heritage@ksca.com













(212) 896 1210





(917) 880 9771







