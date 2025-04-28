Heritage Distilling Company Reports Record $4.5 Million EBITDA and First Profitability with $0.7 Million Net Income for Full Year 2024

Heritage Distilling reports $4.5 million EBITDA and $0.7 million net income for 2024, with 26.4% revenue growth in Q4.

Quiver AI Summary

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. reported significant financial achievements for the full year 2024, including an EBITDA exceeding $4.5 million and a net income of over $0.7 million, marking the company’s first profitability. The company's topline revenue grew 5.4% year-over-year, reaching approximately $8.4 million, with Q4 2024 revenue increasing by 26.4% compared to Q4 2023. This transformative year also saw Heritage transition to a publicly traded company on Nasdaq, which strengthened its balance sheet and enabled growth. The company expanded its market presence into states like Colorado, Kentucky, and Oklahoma and launched new product lines, notably under the Salute Series brand which has generated over $2.4 million in retail sales. With preliminary positive signs for Q1 2025, Heritage intends to focus on online direct-to-consumer sales and has identified over $1 million in annualized cost reductions to enhance efficiency and maintain profitability.

Potential Positives

Company achieved a positive EBITDA of over $4.5 million and a net income of $710,458, marking its first profitable year in history.

Q4 2024 topline revenue saw a significant increase of 26.4% compared to Q4 2023, reaching over $3 million.

Reduction of total liabilities by approximately $42.5 million year-over-year, strengthening the company's financial position.

Expansion into new markets and the launch of successful new products, including the Salute Series, which generated over $2.4 million in retail sales.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving positive EBITDA and net income for the first time, the company still reported an operating loss of approximately $14.9 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Revenue growth was only 5.4% year over year, which may be considered slow in a rapidly growing market and raises questions about the sustainability of future growth.

The company expects to incur higher operating expenses in the future as it invests in growth, which could impact profitability and financial stability.

FAQ

What financial milestones did Heritage achieve in 2024?

Heritage reported EBITDA exceeding $4.5 million and net income of over $0.7 million for the full year 2024.

How did Heritage's Q4 2024 revenue perform compared to Q4 2023?

Q4 2024 topline revenue increased by 26.4%, surpassing $3 million compared to Q4 2023.

What markets did Heritage expand into during 2024?

Heritage expanded its distribution into Colorado, Kentucky, and Oklahoma in 2024.

How did the company reduce its liabilities in 2024?

Heritage reduced total liabilities by $42.5 million year-over-year through its IPO and financial restructuring.

What is the significance of Heritage's IPO?

The IPO marked Heritage's transition to a public company, strengthening its balance sheet and growth potential.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CASK Insider Trading Activity

$CASK insiders have traded $CASK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M. VARGA has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $64,775 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC S TREVAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,394 shares for an estimated $20,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER H SMITH purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $10,000

BETH A MARKER (SVP of Retail Operations) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $9,933

JUSTIN B STIEFEL (CEO & Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER D H STIEFEL (President & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY P WENSEL purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $5,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





Company achieves EBITDA exceeding $4.5 million and profitability with net income exceeding $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for full year 2024









Heritage reported Q4 2024 topline revenue increased 26.4% versus Q4 2023, eclipsing $3 million









Heritage reported 5.4% year over year revenue growth







GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.



("HDC" or "Heritage" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today reported its full year 2024 financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a transformative year for Heritage. We successfully transitioned from a private company to a publicly traded company with our IPO in November, marking our debut on Nasdaq. This move strengthened our balance sheet, significantly reduced our liabilities, and put us in a position to grow significantly. I’m proud to report that we achieved positive EBITDA and net income for the first time in the Company’s history and increased our revenue year-over-year,” said Heritage Distilling co-founder and CEO, Justin Stiefel.





“We operate in the rapidly growing craft spirits segment of the $288 billion spirits market. In addition to our financial progress, we expanded into new markets last year including Colorado, Kentucky, and Oklahoma, launched new products, and continued our support for non-profits and charities. With a reach in 47 states, we plan to keep extending our growth through online direct-to-consumer sales and via Company-owned and co-located tasting rooms, as well as through our Tribal Beverage Network (TBN).





“With a solid financial foundation from which to build, Heritage is poised for continued expansion in 2025, with preliminary first quarter 2025 results already looking promising. We have also identified more than $1 million in annualized cost reductions already being put into place in 2025 as we work to get more efficient and preserve cash while focusing our resources on profitable growth.”







Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











EBITDA:



$4,539,962 for 2024 compared to $(32,834,439) for 2023



$4,539,962 for 2024 compared to $(32,834,439) for 2023





Net income:



$710,458 - This is the first time the Company has achieved profitability



$710,458 - This is the first time the Company has achieved profitability





Net income per share:



$0.05 per share



$0.05 per share





Revenue:



Best topline revenue since COVID-19 pandemic, up 5.4% year over year, increasing $431,264 to $8,402,488 for 2024 compared to $7,971,224 in 2023.



Best topline revenue since COVID-19 pandemic, up 5.4% year over year, increasing $431,264 to $8,402,488 for 2024 compared to $7,971,224 in 2023.





Gross profit:



$2,125,847



$2,125,847





Total liabilities:



Reduced by $42,482,429 year over year



Reduced by $42,482,429 year over year





Adjusted gross margin excluding unabsorbed overhead:



55.6% for 2024 compared to 54.8% for 2023



55.6% for 2024 compared to 54.8% for 2023





Cash based operating expenses reduced by $1.1 million in 2024 vs 2023











Q4 2024 gross revenue of $3,092,581 versus $2,445,840 for Q4 2023, an increase of 26.4%















Company Achievements Announced for 2024 and Q1 2025









Added three new board members with substantial public company leadership credentials:





Troy Alstead – 24-year veteran of Starbucks as CFO and COO; currently director for Harley-Davidson, Levi-Strauss, Array Technologies, OYO Global and RASA Indian Grill.





Andrew Varga – 23-year veteran of Brown-Forman as CMO and CMO of Papa John’s International





Matt Swann – 10-year VP at Amazon, CTO at Booking.com, CIO for Citibank and currently a director at Payfare Inc. and Thredd Payments.







Added three new board members with substantial public company leadership credentials:



Expanded wholesale distribution into Kentucky, Oklahoma and Colorado



Expanded wholesale distribution into Kentucky, Oklahoma and Colorado



Opened new Tribal Beverage Network “HDC” branded tasting room at the Angel of the Winds Casino and broke ground on two more new locations with Tribes in Oregon and Arizona



Opened new Tribal Beverage Network “HDC” branded tasting room at the Angel of the Winds Casino and broke ground on two more new locations with Tribes in Oregon and Arizona



Saw its Cocoa Bomb chocolate whiskey win “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” from Whiskey Magazine



Saw its Cocoa Bomb chocolate whiskey win “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” from Whiskey Magazine



Launched several new labels under its Salute Series brand, generating more than $2.4 million in retail sales since its launch, with more than 87% of it being sold through its high margin Direct to Consumer (DtC) channel, while raising more than $200,000 for military and first responder charities



Launched several new labels under its Salute Series brand, generating more than $2.4 million in retail sales since its launch, with more than 87% of it being sold through its high margin Direct to Consumer (DtC) channel, while raising more than $200,000 for military and first responder charities



Q1 2025 sales of the



Salute Series



surpassing Q4 2024 sales via DtC channel



Q1 2025 sales of the Salute Series surpassing Q4 2024 sales via DtC channel



Additional annualized expense reductions greater than $1 million being implemented for 2025









Full Year 2024 Financial Results







The Company reported net sales of approximately $8,402,488 and $7,971,224 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively, an increase of approximately $431,264, or 5.4%, period over period. The increase in net sales resulted primarily from an increase in product sales of $1,478,451, or 28.8%, to $6,614,933 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,136,482 for the year ended December 31, 2023, due mainly to the launch of the



Special Operations Services



product line in November 2023.





The Company reported a positive EBITDA of $4,539,962 for 2024 compared to an EBITDA of $(32,834,439) for 2023. The Company reported net income of approximately $710,458 or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $(36,798,419), or $(96.45) per share for the year ended December 31, 2023. $18,185,869 of 2024 net income and $(23,005,013) of 2023 net loss stemmed from the (increase)/decrease in fair value of certain convertible notes, warrants and contingencies, and gain on investment. The Company expects to incur operating losses and higher operating expenses for the foreseeable future as it continues to invest in inventory, digital marketing to support its online DtC sales of its high margin Salute Series line of super premium whiskeys, and the overall growth of the business.





2024 operating expenses on a cash basis (excluding expenses related to non-cash share-based RSU grant awards) were reduced by $1,065,803 compared to cash expenses for 2023 as the Company worked towards streamlining operations, exiting certain low margin contracts and third-party production efforts, instead focusing on higher margin products and services. In particular, cash-based sales and marketing expenses were reduced by $629,271 as the Company put more focus on its online DtC model, featuring its high margin



Salute Series



line of super premium whiskeys honoring active duty and retired military and first responders and their families. Cash based general and administrative expenses were reduced by $437,048 as the Company completed its initial public offering in November 2024.





The Company noted reductions in liabilities of nearly $42.5 million year over year as a result of the closing of its IPO and the reclassification of the fair values of convertible notes and related warrant liabilities to stockholders’ equity. The overall reduction in liabilities also included a paydown of $8,465,877 in long term and short-term debt and other obligations through December 31, 2024.





The Company noted it ended 2024 with strong sales of $3.1 million for the 4



th



quarter, improving sales by $0.6 million over 4



th



quarter 2023, an increase of 26.4%.





The Company announced in February 2025 that it formalized a $15,000,000 equity line of credit, giving it access to more capital to help sustain and accelerate its growth. Management has identified more than $1,000,000 in annualized expense reductions slated for elimination in 2025 on top of the more than $1.0 million in expense reductions already realized in 2024 as the Company works to get more efficient, preserve cash and focus on products and activities leading to sustained profitability.







Financial Results







Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition for the year ended December 31, 2024 is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







Heritage Distilling’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin excluding unabsorbed overhead as supplements to GAAP results. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.





The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, expenses related to equity-based compensation and other one-time items. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin excluding unabsorbed overhead as GAAP gross profit adjusted for (excluding) unabsorbed overhead. The final tables below provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.







About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.











Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding current or anticipated results, anticipated growth, or benefits anticipated from the Company’s plans or results.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks of slowing growth for its online eCommerce sales, interruptions in that market segment, or the availability and pricing of bulk bourbon for its products. These and other risks concerning Heritage’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q and annual 10-K filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Contact







(800) 595-3550







ir@heritagedistilling.com









Financial Summary Tables







The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, which can be viewed at





www.sec.gov









and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at



ir.heritagedistilling.com



.



















Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets



















As of December 31,





















2024

















2023















ASSETS

















Current Assets

















Cash





$





453,162









$





76,878













Accounts Receivable









638,890













721,932













Inventory









2,471,567













2,756,350













Other Current Assets









355,928













1,717,650













Total Current Assets









3,919,547













5,272,810





























Long Term Assets

















Property and Equipment, net of Accumulated Depreciation









5,449,412













6,428,112













Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, net









3,303,158













3,658,493













Investment in Flavored Bourbon LLC









14,285,222













10,864,000













Intangible Assets (Note 10)









421,151













0













Goodwill (Note 10)









589,870













0













Other Long Term Assets









31,666













44,817













Total Long Term Assets









24,080,479













20,995,422













Total Assets





$





28,000,026









$





26,268,232





























LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY / (DEFICIT)

















Current Liabilities

















Accounts Payable





$





4,979,353









$





5,228,786













Accrued Payroll









950,974













1,321,298













Accrued Tax Liability









1,535,628













1,468,994













Other Current Liabilities









1,253,052













1,827,013













Operating Lease Liabilities, Current









1,131,545













1,294,706













Notes Payable, Current









3,758,595













14,270,956













Convertible Notes Payable (2022 and 2023 Convertible Notes) (including related party convertible notes of $0 and $17,220,203 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (See Notes 5 and 15)









0













36,283,891













Accrued Interest









202,367













1,152,998













Total Current Liabilities









13,811,514













62,848,642





























Long Term Liabilities

















Operating Lease Liabilities, net of Current Portion









2,810,015













3,081,924













Notes Payable, net of Current Portion









9,482,339













0













Convertible Notes Payable (2022 and 2023 Convertible Notes) (including a related party convertible note of $0 and $3,476,057 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









0













0













Convertible Notes Payable (Whiskey Notes) (including a related party convertible note of $390,607 and $0 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









0













1,452,562













Warrant Liabilities (2022 and 2023 Convertible Notes) (including a related party warrant liability of $0 and $340,918 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









0













794,868













Warrant Liabilities (Whiskey Notes) (including a related party warrant liability of $406,774 and $0 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









0













1,512,692













Accrued Interest, net of Current Portion









977,316













0













Other Long Term Liabilities









127,075













0













Total Long-Term Liabilities









13,396,745













6,842,046













Total Liabilities









27,208,259













69,690,688





























Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)

































Stockholders’ Equity / (Deficit)

















Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 5,000,000 and 0 shares authorized; 500,000 and 0 shares designated Series A as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 494,840 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









49













0













Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 70,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 respectively; 5,273,611 and 381,484 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









556













67













Additional Paid-In-Capital









74,925,180













31,421,953













Accumulated Deficit









(74,134,018





)









(74,844,476





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity / (Deficit)









791,767













(43,422,456





)









Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity / (Deficit)





$





28,000,026









$





26,268,232







































Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.







Consolidated Statement of Operations



















For the Years Ended









December 31,





















2024

















2023















NET SALES

















Products





$





6,614,933









$





5,136,482













Services









1,787,555













2,834,742













Total Net Sales









8,402,488













7,971,224





























COST OF SALES

















Products









6,173,189













4,963,176













Services









103,452













857,007













Total Cost of Sales









6,276,641













5,820,183













Gross Profit









2,125,847













2,151,041





























OPERATING EXPENSES

















Sales and Marketing









6,038,636













5,938,315













General and Administrative









11,006,021













7,477,285













Total Operating Expenses









17,044,657













13,415,600













Operating Loss









(14,918,810





)









(11,264,559





)

























OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE)

















Interest Expense









(2,535,701





)









(2,526,740





)









Gain on Investment









3,421,222













0













Change in Fair Value of Convertible Notes









14,028,067













(22,764,854





)









Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liabilities









736,580













(240,159





)









Change in Fair Value of Contingency Liability









0













0













Other Income / (Expense)









(11,750





)









4,893













Total Other Income / (Expense)









15,638,418













(25,526,860





)









Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes









719,608













(36,791,419





)









Income Taxes









(9,150





)









(7,000





)









Net Income / (Loss)





$





710,458









$





(36,798,419





)

























Net Income / (Loss) Per Share, Basic





$





0.05









$





(96.45





)

























Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Basic









1,281,339













381,543





























Net Income / (Loss) Per Share, Diluted (See Note 16)





$





(1.97





)





$





(96.45





)

























Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted









7,077,759













381,543







































Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.







Gross Profit Analysis excluding unabsorbed overhead























Years Ended









December 31,









(rounded to $000’s)

























2024

















2023















GAAP Total Net Sales









$





8,403,000









$





7,972,000













GAAP Gross Profit













2,126,000













2,151,000













GAAP Gross Profit Additions/(Deductions):





















Unabsorbed Overhead













2,550,000













2,215,000













Adjusted Gross Profit excluding unabsorbed overhead









$





4,676,000









$





4,366,000













GAAP Gross Margin













25.3





%









27.0





%









Adjusted Gross Margin excluding unabsorbed overhead













55.6





%









54.8





%



































Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.







EBITDA Analysis























Years Ended









December 31,









(rounded to $000’s)

























2024

















2023















Net Income (Loss)









$





710,000









$





(36,798,000





)









Add (Deduct):





















Income Tax













9,000













7,000













Interest Expense













2,536,000













2,527,000













Depreciation and Amortization













1,285,000













1,430,000















EBITDA













$









4,540,000













$









(32,834,000









)











Change in fair value of convertible notes













(14,028,000





)









22,765,000













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(737,000





)









240,000













Investment (Gain) Loss













(3,421,000





)









0













Share-Based Compensation















4,892,000

















19,000

















Adjusted EBITDA















$











(8,754,000









)









$









(9,810,000











)















































Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.







Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation























Years Ended









December 31,









(rounded to $000’s)





























2024













2023









Change











Production / Cost of Sales









$





178,000





$





-





$





178,000









Sales and Marketing













730,000









-









730,000









General and Administrative













2,414,000









6,000









2,408,000









Subtotal Employee Compensation













3,322,000









6,000









3,316,000









Professional Fees













1,570,000









13,000









1,557,000









Total Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation









$





4,892,000





$





19,000





$





4,873,000







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.