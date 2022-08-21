Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Heritage-Crystal Clean's (NASDAQ:HCCI) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heritage-Crystal Clean:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$96m ÷ (US$580m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:HCCI Return on Capital Employed August 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Heritage-Crystal Clean's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Heritage-Crystal Clean's ROCE Trending?

Heritage-Crystal Clean is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 90%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Heritage-Crystal Clean can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Heritage-Crystal Clean we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

