Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) closed at $32.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the cleaning and waste-management company had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Heritage-Crystal Clean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 8.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.14 million, up 25.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $657.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.62% and +27.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Heritage-Crystal Clean is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Heritage-Crystal Clean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.69, which means Heritage-Crystal Clean is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HCCI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Pollution Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



