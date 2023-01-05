Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) closed at $31.75, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the cleaning and waste-management company had gained 3.4% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Heritage-Crystal Clean as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Heritage-Crystal Clean is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $227.59 million, up 34.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Heritage-Crystal Clean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.

We can also see that HCCI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Pollution Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

