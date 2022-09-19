Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) closed at $31.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cleaning and waste-management company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Heritage-Crystal Clean as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 8.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $155.14 million, up 25.94% from the year-ago period.

HCCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $657.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.62% and +27.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Heritage-Crystal Clean's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.71.

Also, we should mention that HCCI has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Pollution Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



