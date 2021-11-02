Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 22.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.29 in the previous session. HeritageCrystal Clean has gained 68.3% since the start of the year compared to the 14.5% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 28.7% return for the Zacks Pollution Control industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 20, 2021, Heritage-Crystal Clean reported EPS of $0.79 versus consensus estimate of $0.59 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.33%.

For the current fiscal year, Heritage-Crystal Clean is expected to post earnings of $2.48 per share on $508.85 million in revenues. This represents a 552.63% change in EPS on a 25.35% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.76 per share on $522.41 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -29.03% and 2.66%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Heritage-Crystal Clean may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.3X versus its peer group's average of 20.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Heritage-Crystal Clean fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Heritage-Crystal Clean shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

