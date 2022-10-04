Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) closed at $30.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the cleaning and waste-management company had lost 3.41% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Heritage-Crystal Clean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $155.14 million, up 25.94% from the year-ago period.

HCCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $657.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.62% and +27.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Heritage-Crystal Clean is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Heritage-Crystal Clean's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

We can also see that HCCI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Pollution Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



